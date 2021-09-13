NEWS RELEASE

Sept. 13, 2021



DALLAS - With the safety and well-being of our staff and students in mind, the district is offering a one-time $50 vaccination incentive to students ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To apply for the incentive, families must fill in the application and provide proof of vaccination for each eligible student by Nov. 15.

The student's vaccination status will be used to process the vaccination incentive gift cards and facilitate contact tracing and quarantine when required.

Dallas ISD community can provide input on redistricting process with interactive map

Every 10 years, the district participates in a trustee redistricting process to ensure appropriate representation based on the shifts in population trends, as shown by the National Census. To help the community visualize what this process looks like and share recommendations on redistricting areas or precincts, Dallas ISD families can access an interactive map to provide their input. It is recommended that parents watch the tutorial video before using the map to better understand how it works.

For more information on the redistricting process, visit https://www.dallasisd.org/redistricting.

Fifty years of desegregation series - Retiree who served 51 years in Dallas ISD opens up about district's desegregation efforts

Mary Crossland was one of the first Black educators on the frontlines of district desegregation in the early '70s. After graduating from Prairie View A&M University, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees, she moved to Dallas in 1969 to work as a teacher for Dallas ISD, her first and only employer. In 1971, she was one of the first two Black teachers to work at L.O. Donald Elementary School. After retiring, she reflects on her efforts to teach during a turbulent time, and about why she chose to spend the last 49 years at her home campus.

To learn more about her story, click here.

Want to lead by example? Become Principal for a Day

Believing that leading by example is one of the best ways to teach others, we are looking for business and civic leaders who wish to share their knowledge with students and staff by volunteering as Principal for a Day. Participants will get hands-on experience in what a normal day looks like at a Dallas school, and will learn about the strengths and challenges of public education.

Previous participants in Dallas ISD's Principal for a Day include Texas Senator Royce West, U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions, and sports, fashion and entertainment personalities.

Applicants need to complete the online form to be considered.

Free internet

Dallas ISD families without access to reliable internet to support learning at home can still apply for a high-speed home internet connection at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year. To apply for this service, families must complete the online application by Sept. 30.